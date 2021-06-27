Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP councillor joins AAP, Gopal Rai says more to come

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Ballan said he was fed up with BJP’s “revenge politics”.(Twitter/@AapKaGopalRai)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rajkumar Ballan from Brahmapuri ward 47-E in Ghonda assembly constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, who inducted him into the party, said several other councillors of the BJP and Congress are also slated to join AAP which will help its prospects in the upcoming MCD polls.

Ballan said he was fed up with BJP’s “revenge politics”. “I started to smell dictatorship in BJP. So I joined AAP,” he said.

