BJP kicks off exhibition to showcase 11 years at Centre, 100 days in Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched an exhibition at its state office to mark 11 years of the party at the Centre and 100 days of governance in Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurate the exhibition on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Speaking at the event, Puri credited Sachdeva with establishing a BJP-led government in Delhi after 27 years, and praised Gupta’s tenure, saying she had already achieved significant milestones in her short time as chief minister.

The exhibition highlights achievements of both the central and Delhi governments, including free NEET, JEE and CUET coaching for over 150,000 students, an increase in minimum wages, and a campaign to maintain national symbols, statues and flags.

It also features ongoing schemes such as the Vaya Vandana Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, and the PM Surya Ghar subsidy programme.

Targets for the coming years are also displayed — including installing solar panels on 230,000 homes, setting up 3,000 water coolers, and creating 125 digital libraries in government schools.

Gupta described the current regime as a “double engine government”, combining efforts of the Centre and Delhi. “In 100 days, visible work has taken place across sectors — pollution, water, electricity and roads. We’ve allocated ₹1.25 lakh crore for road development,” she said.

Sachdeva said the exhibition reflected how a government could build public trust and confidence in development within just 100 days. “We will take it to every district and division in Delhi,” he said.