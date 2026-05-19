BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay appointed Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to an official statement issued on Monday.

New DJB V-C Satish Upadhyay

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Upadhyay, a former president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also served as the vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council and the party’s co-in charge for Madhya Pradesh.

The post of vice-chairman at the Delhi Jal Board had remained vacant for almost a year after the BJP came to power in Delhi earlier this year. Along with Upadhyay, two BJP MLAs — Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Mahawar — have been nominated as members of the board.

“Members are hereby informed that the Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, is pleased to nominate the following MLAs as vice-chairman and members to Delhi Water Board as per the provisions of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998,” the order issued by the legislative assembly secretariat said.

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{{^usCountry}} “This opportunity to serve the residents of Delhi is a matter of immense pride and responsibility for me. I will make every possible effort to live up to the expectations of the people with complete dedication, honesty and commitment,” Upadhyay posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This opportunity to serve the residents of Delhi is a matter of immense pride and responsibility for me. I will make every possible effort to live up to the expectations of the people with complete dedication, honesty and commitment,” Upadhyay posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaker Vijender Gupta said their public experience and institutional understanding would contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the functioning of the DJB and improving responsiveness to public concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaker Vijender Gupta said their public experience and institutional understanding would contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the functioning of the DJB and improving responsiveness to public concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Heartfelt congratulations on being nominated as members. Wishing them boundless good wishes for a successful and public welfare-oriented tenure,” water minister Parvesh Verma posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Heartfelt congratulations on being nominated as members. Wishing them boundless good wishes for a successful and public welfare-oriented tenure,” water minister Parvesh Verma posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board is headed by the water minister as its chairman. The vice-chairperson is a political appointee who oversees day-to-day operations of the board. It also comprises bureaucrats, including the chief executive officer (CEO), member (administration) and member (finance). Non-official members, including representatives from the public such as MLAs and MCD councillors, are also appointed to the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board is headed by the water minister as its chairman. The vice-chairperson is a political appointee who oversees day-to-day operations of the board. It also comprises bureaucrats, including the chief executive officer (CEO), member (administration) and member (finance). Non-official members, including representatives from the public such as MLAs and MCD councillors, are also appointed to the board. {{/usCountry}}

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Shokeen, who was elected from the Nangloi Jat assembly seat, and Mahawar, MLA from Ghonda, have been nominated as members of the board.

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