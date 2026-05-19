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BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay appointed Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman

Satish Upadhyay has been appointed vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, alongside MLAs Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Mahawar as board members.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Paras Singh
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Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to an official statement issued on Monday.

New DJB V-C Satish Upadhyay

Upadhyay, a former president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also served as the vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council and the party’s co-in charge for Madhya Pradesh.

The post of vice-chairman at the Delhi Jal Board had remained vacant for almost a year after the BJP came to power in Delhi earlier this year. Along with Upadhyay, two BJP MLAs — Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Mahawar — have been nominated as members of the board.

“Members are hereby informed that the Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, is pleased to nominate the following MLAs as vice-chairman and members to Delhi Water Board as per the provisions of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998,” the order issued by the legislative assembly secretariat said.

Shokeen, who was elected from the Nangloi Jat assembly seat, and Mahawar, MLA from Ghonda, have been nominated as members of the board.

 
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