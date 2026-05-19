BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay appointed Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to an official statement issued on Monday. New DJB V-C Satish Upadhyay

Upadhyay, a former president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also served as the vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council and the party’s co-in charge for Madhya Pradesh.

The post of vice-chairman at the Delhi Jal Board had remained vacant for almost a year after the BJP came to power in Delhi earlier this year. Along with Upadhyay, two BJP MLAs — Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Mahawar — have been nominated as members of the board.

“Members are hereby informed that the Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, is pleased to nominate the following MLAs as vice-chairman and members to Delhi Water Board as per the provisions of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998,” the order issued by the legislative assembly secretariat said.

“This opportunity to serve the residents of Delhi is a matter of immense pride and responsibility for me. I will make every possible effort to live up to the expectations of the people with complete dedication, honesty and commitment,” Upadhyay posted on X.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said their public experience and institutional understanding would contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the functioning of the DJB and improving responsiveness to public concerns.

“Heartfelt congratulations on being nominated as members. Wishing them boundless good wishes for a successful and public welfare-oriented tenure,” water minister Parvesh Verma posted on X.

The board is headed by the water minister as its chairman. The vice-chairperson is a political appointee who oversees day-to-day operations of the board. It also comprises bureaucrats, including the chief executive officer (CEO), member (administration) and member (finance). Non-official members, including representatives from the public such as MLAs and MCD councillors, are also appointed to the board.

Shokeen, who was elected from the Nangloi Jat assembly seat, and Mahawar, MLA from Ghonda, have been nominated as members of the board.