BJP MLA seeks E Delhi bodybe formed anew, moves HC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Abhay Verma has approached the Delhi high court, seeking directions to the Delhi government to reconstitute the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).

In his writ petition filed on January 27, the Laxmi Nagar MLA said the board was last constituted in July 2015, but after the 2020 assembly elections, it was not reconstituted.

The petition also alleged the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been allocating ₹100 crore annually to the board, but the funds can’t be utilised.

“The ₹100 crore funds allocated by the government in the past two financial years have lapsed. In the current financial year also, no project has been sanctioned as the board has not been constituted. Development in east and north east Delhi areas has been badly affected due to this,” said Verma.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

TYADB was first constituted by the Delhi government in March 1994 to ensure the planned development of the densely populated trans-Yamuna region, and bring it on par with other regions in the Capital.

Its members comprise all MLAs and the two MPs from the trans-Yamuna area, and government officials from agencies such as the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, and the Delhi Development Authority, among others.

Accusing the AAP of playing politics over the issue, BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is the leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said when the AAP won the 2015 elections with 67 out of 70 seats, it had constituted the TYADB. However, now that the board will include six BJP MLAs and two BJP MPs, the AAP is delaying the process, he alleged.

“Why should the public suffer?... “They are doing petty politics. In the last three years, the government has not made any plan for the development of this area,” said Bidhuri.