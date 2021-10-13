BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari was injured on Tuesday while protesting near Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a ban on the celebration of Chhath Puja at public places because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was rushed to the emergency wing of the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was reported to be stable.

Tiwari was leading a group of protestors, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, seeking the revocation of the ban when Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

A police officer said that Tiwari was injured after he fell from a barricade he had climbed on to as Delhi Police used water cannons to repel the protesters.

Abhay Verma, the chief spokesperson for Delhi BJP, said Tiwari sustained injuries as he was standing on the barricade. “He is stable now,” said Verma.

The area around Kejriwal’s house was heavily barricaded to prevent the protestors from getting closer to it.

Last Friday, Kejriwal said that the decision to restrict of Chhath at public places was taken in view of health and safety of the people. However, Gupta asserted on Monday that Chhath would still be celebrated, and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations would make arrangements for it.

