BJP national executive meet from Jan 16, extension for Nadda as party chief likely

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting will be held in the national capital on January 16 and 17, and the party leadership is expected to announce a year’s extension for president JP Nadda, whose tenure ends later this month.

The leadership is expected to draw up a road map for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states and take stock of organisational issues, according to people aware of the details.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will have in attendance the entire brass of the party, including Nadda, senior ministers, and national and state office bearers.

The meetings of the national and state executives are to be held once every three months, as per the constitution of the party.

“Ahead of the assembly polls and the 2024 general elections, the party will take stock of the preparations as well as assess the implementation of the work that was outlined at the last national executive meeting,” a party functionary, declining to be named.

The last meeting of the national executive was held in Hyderabad in 2022, where Modi instructed the cadre to intensify outreach among communities, especially the marginalised Muslims, or the Pasmanda community. In 2021, the meeting was held in Delhi and the party had passed a political resolution appreciating the leadership and policies of Modi.