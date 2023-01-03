BJP leaders meet Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya after 3-day Buddhist teachings

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday laid the foundation of Dalai Lama Centre for Tibetan & Indian Ancient Wisdom in Bodh Gaya in presence of the Tibetan leader. Rijiju said that the institution will serve as a global centre for conducting education, research and other programmes to promote the study of ancient Indian thought and wisdom.

Earlier today, Rijiju, along with senior BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, met the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya where the Tibetan leader imparted Buddhist teachings for three days.

“Ancient knowledge is a precious part of heritage of India and Tibet. Not many countries have such knowledge traditions,” Sahasrabuddhe said in a tweet.

“Was privileged to join foundation stone laying of The Dalai Lama Centre for Tibetan & Indian Ancient Wisdom at the hands of HH the Dalai Lama in Bodhgaya today!”

On Sunday, the Dalai Lama flagged the "growing interest in Buddhism" in China after years of "suppression and oppression" of the faith and its followers.

Addressing devotees in Bodh Gaya, the site where the Buddha had attained Enlightenment two millennia ago, the Nobel Prizer winner said, "the Buddhist tradition of Tibet has gained lots of attention from people in the West. In the past, Buddhism was known to be an Asian religion. But today its philosophy and concepts, particularly with regard to psychology have spread throughout the world. Many scientists are taking interest in this tradition".

"So, this is not only for Tibet…..but even China. It has a direct bearing on China as well because China has been a Buddhist country but there was so much suppression and oppression of Buddhism and Buddhists in China", said the Tibetan leader, who had to flee his homeland in 1959, a decade after Mao Zedong’s communist revolution.

"So, there could be much change happening in China and the world. I have always remained optimistic about the possibility of a better world", he added.

"Tibet, which is also called the land of snows, has undergone many tragedies. But it has come as a blessing in disguise. People around the world have now become aware of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition", said the Dalai Lama.

(With PTI inputs)

