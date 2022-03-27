BJP slams Budget, calls it ‘visionless’

Terming Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar Budget’ for 2022-23 as “fictional”, leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the government has not outlined any plan to provide government jobs, and the budget lacks a concrete job creation plan in the informal sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More than 24,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in Delhi schools, but instead of bringing any plan to fill them, the government is describing the recruitment of guest teachers as an achievement, who has not been regularised in seven years. The government has failed to regularise Anganwadi workers and helpers, vocational trainers, and about 1.5 lakh contract workers and is talking about providing employment to 20 lakh people in the next five years. The government has imagined that the market itself will provide employment to those people,” Bidhuri said in a statement.

BJP legislator Vijender Gupta said the budget was “visionless” and devoid of substance. “The finance minister did not present any substantial planning or commitment on how job creation is being ensured in Delhi. In fact, they are only repeating their previous commitments for the past seven years. The budget did not speak of the manufacturing sector and has disappointed the traders,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the AAP government indulged in gimmicks by naming it “Rozgar Budget” and it amounts to mocking the unemployed youth because Delhi has the highest unemployment rate. “In 2018, the government presented a green budget but four years down the line, by 2022, Delhi has become the most polluted Capital in the world, and the fourth most polluted city in the world,” Chaudhary said, citing the World Air Quality report released this week.