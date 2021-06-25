BJP slams Delhi government for ‘exaggerating’ oxygen requirement

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday cited a Supreme Court-appointed audit panel report and slammed the Delhi government for “exaggerating by over four times” the oxygen requirement during the surge of Covid-19 cases between April 25 and May 10. It accused the Delhi government of politicising the oxygen demand even as Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the audit report fabricated.

“How can someone politicise oxygen? How can someone play with life like this? This is criminal negligence. This is a conspiracy,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra. He accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of creating a “false alarm and spreading panic across the country”. Patra blamed Kejriwal and his government for the lives lost in Delhi due to the oxygen shortage. “He should feel guilty of ruining lives.” Patra said Kejriwal will be held accountable and punished for “his criminal negligence and conspiracy”.

Patra claimed Delhi had surplus oxygen. He added if excess oxygen continued to be supplied to Delhi, it would result in a national crisis.Patra accused the Delhi government of “fraud” and said 12 states including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as a result did not get their share of oxygen. He said the Delhi government completely failed in managing the crisis. “His (Kejriwal)’s Covid mantra has been 100% advertisement and 0% Covid management. They have completely failed and all they have done is blaming (Prime Minister) Modi and the Centre,” he said.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hit back saying no such audit report exists and accused the BJP of lying. He accused the BJP of sharing a fake report and asked Modi to control his party.

“There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the Oxygen Audit Committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report.”

AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti said the Centre has proved to be incompetent and that is why they are “throwing dirt at us”. He added the Centre should be held accountable for allowing super spreader events like Kumbh Mela and election rallies.