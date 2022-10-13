BJP MLA objects to Muslim men applying henna to Hindu women

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vikram Saini, who was recently sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, on Thursday stoked controversy through his remark that Muslim artists indulge in “love jihad” on the pretext of applying mehendi on the hands of Hindu women ahead of Karva Chauth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing groups to describe an alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to woo and seduce Hindu women, although courts and the Union government do not officially recognise it.

“Muslim artists indulge in love jihad under the guise of mehendi work and there have been many such cases,” the legislator from Khatauli constituency said in Muzaffarnagar district.

“I request Hindu women to apply mehendi at home or at shops/beauty parlours opened by members of our community,” he added.

Saini and 10 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on Tuesday.

Saini said he will file an appeal against the verdict. The MLA and others were taken into custody and later granted bail on furnishing two sureties each of ₹25,000 for approaching the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Kranti Sena – two right-wing groups – put up 13 mehendi stalls in Muzaffarnagar and urged members to ensure that Muslim artists did not apply henna on hands of Hindu women.

“The organisation has provided 13 mehendi stalls at Badi Dharamshala in Mandi, Patelnagar, Ramleela ground, Nai Mandi Keertan Bhawan, Mahaveer Chowk, Mansarovar Colony and Chungi no 2,” VHP office-bearer Vikrant Khatik said.

It is to check “love jihad” and forceful conversions, a VHP leader said on condition of anonymity.

“ He often issues such controversial statements to provoke communal sentiments in the society because it suits his politics of spreading hatred in the society. Administration should take its cognizance and apprise chief minister because it can pose threat to communal harmony”, Harendra Malik, former MP and SP leader in Muzaffarnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ I have not heard his ( Saini) statement therefore can’t comment. But, he often issues ‘ Hinduwadi’ statements”, Vijay Shukla, BJP’s president in Muzaffarnagar said.

“ Spreading hate in the society suits his politics,” said Maulvi Mukarram, district secretary of Jamiat Ulema I Hind, in Muzaffarnagar.