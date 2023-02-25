BJP’s ‘Khalnayika’ jibe at AAP's Atishi after fist fights in MCD House

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a potshot at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a 'Khalnayika' (villain) and accusing her of orchestrating the fist fights during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

"AAP Films presents 'Khal Nayika' by Arvind Kejriwal - the surprising drama of 2023," read the post

"AAP Films presents 'Khal Nayika' by Arvind Kejriwal - the surprising drama of 2023," read the post, which looked like a movie poster.

“AAP's ‘villain’ who caused violence and dictatorship in the House,” a rough translation of BJP Delhi’s Hindi tweet read.

On Friday, the BJP Delhi shared a video in another tweet which showed the violence in the house, saying, "Atishi said something in the ear of this AAP goon and he obeyed his mentor and started beating BJP councillors!"

"Kejriwal, now the public will give you an answer for your hooliganism," the tweet further read.

On the other side, Atishi along with mayor Shelly Oberoi and other leaders filed a complaint at the Kamla Market Police Station against BJP councillors. The AAP MLA claimed that councillor Ashu Thakur was dragged from the dais to one of the House's exit gates by her scarf.

MCD House was in shambles on Friday, with members of both parties resorting to punching and jostling over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. Unprecedented scenes of uproar and clashes were witnessed in the House after Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD was “invalid”.

AAP Councillor and mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that BJP Councillors dragged and shoved her chair. She claimed that the BJP "deliberately" created a commotion for over 2.5 months in order to stall the MCD meeting and run the House “unconstitutionally”.

Earlier, the mayor adjourned the House and announced that the election for six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee would be held again on February 27 at 11 am.

