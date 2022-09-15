BJP’s Vijender Gupta alleges scam in recruitment of bus marshals

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta, on whose complaint lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the proposed procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, has now alleged corruption in the recruitment of marshals for providing security in the city’s existing buses.

On Thursday, Gupta called upon LG Saxena and handed over pertinent documents and demanded an inquiry into the recruitment of marshals.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government used fake training certificates to recruit bus marshals in August 2019. I lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on September 3, 2019, to investigate the fraud in the recruitment process of 10,000 marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses by the Kejriwal government. Taking cognizance of this, the ACB registered an FIR on January 24, 2020,” Gupta said.

Gupta in 2019had alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were used to generate fake training certificates for 460 people and they were appointed as marshals by the Delhi government. “The surprising thing is that all these people belong to one caste and one state (Rajasthan),” Gupta said, alleging that the candidates had to give the AAP governmentkickbacks for recruitment.

“I informed the LG that it is a scam of a serious nature and everyone involved should be booked immediately. The recruitment rules have been grossly violated. No advertisement was published for the recruitment; even applications were not invited from the applicants. No priority was given to local candidates and the move violated the employment rights of thousands of people in Delhi,” claimed Gupta.