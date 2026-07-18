Body of businessman found in Delhi apartment water tank

New Delhi

The Delhi Police are probing whether the death was a case of suicide, accidental drowning or murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body of a 48-year-old furniture businessman was found inside an underground water tank behind a temple in a residential society in Dwarka Sector 7 on Wednesday, police officers aware of the matter said. The Delhi Police are probing whether the death was a case of suicide, accidental drowning or murder.

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The deceased was identified as a resident of Siddharth Kunj Apartments. According to police, the temple and the water tank are located within the apartment complex, where he lived with his family.

A police team reached the spot upon receiving information on Wednesday morning and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Police said no conclusion has been reached so far, and all possible angles are being examined.

While the initial inquiry has raised the possibility of suicide by drowning, investigators are also looking into whether the death was accidental or if any foul play was involved.

Senior police officers said no suicide note has been found yet.

As part of the investigation, police are questioning the victim’s wife and residents of the housing society to reconstruct his movements before the incident and determine the circumstances that led to his death. Officers are also examining CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas to establish a timeline.