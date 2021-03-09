Home / Cities / Delhi News / Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched
delhi news

Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:01 AM IST
According to the DCP, a call was received at 1.40pm on Monday at the Parliament Street police station regarding the body of a child found that had been discovered behind the National Media Centre. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI)

A heavily decomposed, yet to be identified, body of a newborn was found under a mound of sand stored for construction work at the National Media Centre on Raisina Road in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon by the police. The body was sent to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital where it has been preserved for the purpose of identifying the parents of the infant.

“A case of concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body under Indian Penal Code’s Section 318 has been registered at Parliament Street police station. Investigations in the case is being conducted to identify the newborn and circumstances that might have led to its death,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

According to the DCP, a call was received at 1.40pm on Monday at the Parliament Street police station regarding the body of a child found that had been discovered behind the National Media Centre. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi among states that tested the most for Covid

In Delhi, Women personnel take over

JEE main result: two top scorers from capital

Delhiwale: The Jungle Book—in Gurugram

“The body was that of a newborn boy who still had a clip attached to his umbilical cord. The body was highly decomposed and seemed very old and was infested with maggots,” he said, adding that the incident spot was inspected by the district crime team.

The police said that the contractor of the construction site will be asked to identify the truck that unloaded the sand and the place from where the sand had been loaded. Investigators suspect that the body of the newborn might have been buried somewhere near the Yamuna Khadar and had been dug up and transported in the process of bringing sand to the National Media Centre.

“We will first identify the hospital where the child was born or had been admitted after birth. It may help us identify his parents, whose questioning may lead us to the exact circumstance under which the baby died and was buried. Our investigations in the case is on,” said a police officer associated with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raisina hill
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP