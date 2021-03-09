Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched

A heavily decomposed, yet to be identified, body of a newborn was found under a mound of sand stored for construction work at the National Media Centre on Raisina Road in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon by the police. The body was sent to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital where it has been preserved for the purpose of identifying the parents of the infant.

“A case of concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body under Indian Penal Code’s Section 318 has been registered at Parliament Street police station. Investigations in the case is being conducted to identify the newborn and circumstances that might have led to its death,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

According to the DCP, a call was received at 1.40pm on Monday at the Parliament Street police station regarding the body of a child found that had been discovered behind the National Media Centre. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.

“The body was that of a newborn boy who still had a clip attached to his umbilical cord. The body was highly decomposed and seemed very old and was infested with maggots,” he said, adding that the incident spot was inspected by the district crime team.

The police said that the contractor of the construction site will be asked to identify the truck that unloaded the sand and the place from where the sand had been loaded. Investigators suspect that the body of the newborn might have been buried somewhere near the Yamuna Khadar and had been dug up and transported in the process of bringing sand to the National Media Centre.

“We will first identify the hospital where the child was born or had been admitted after birth. It may help us identify his parents, whose questioning may lead us to the exact circumstance under which the baby died and was buried. Our investigations in the case is on,” said a police officer associated with the case.

