Bomb scare: Mock drill outside National Media Centre in Delhi

A bag containing an object that looked like a bomb was found on a pavement near the National Media Centre in central Delhi on Monday morning, prompting the security personnel from Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and Delhi Police to reach there with dog squad as well as bomb detection and disposal squad.

CISF officials later said it was a mock drill carried out to check the alertness of their personnel deployed in the security of the national media centre.

“We had placed a dummy bomb in a bag outside the media centre and made a call regarding it. All the protocols pertaining to such emergency call were followed. The dog squad, bomb squad and police as well as CISF personnel reached there and carried out the necessary procedure. It was a mock drill that we often carry out to check the alertness of CISF staff,” said a CISF officer.

According to the officer, the call regarding the bomb scare was made at around 10am and the security drill continued till around 11.30am. A report on the drill’s failure or success will be compiled and shared with the concerned agencies, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “Today at around 10am, CISF team was checking the outside area of National Media Centre. They observed a toy-shaped item wrapped in a polythene. Immediately, the local police was informed. The bomb disposal squad of CISF checked the item thoroughly and any explosive was ruled out. The bomb disposal squad of CISF and New Delhi District thoroughly searched the area for any other suspicious article in the vicinity, nothing else was found.’

He said the CISF has confirmed it was an in-house activity.