Brawl leads to fears of communal tension in Bhajanpura

A brawl between two neighbours in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura led to fears of communal tension in the area on Friday night, with senior police officers holding meetings with aman committees (inter-religious peace forums) in the area to ensure the incident doesn’t escalate
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:57 PM IST
While claims of communal violence were circulated on social media, senior police officers dismissed the claims and said it did not escalate.

According to police, at around midnight on Friday, they received a distress call at the control room about an alleged altercation between a security guard of C7 Block in Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, and Vipin Kumar, a resident of the area named, reportedly over opening the entry gate to the colony. During the altercation, another resident of Yamuna Vihar C7 block gate, Mohammed Yasin, intervened and allegedly assaulted Kumar.

“Kumar got annoyed, called his relatives and got into a scuffle with Yasin and his family members, resulting in injuries to people from both sides. Legal action has been initiated against both the parties. There is no communal angle in the incident,” read the statement issued from the office of the DCP(Northeast).

While police registered a case of assault, they also held peace committee meetings in the area.

Bhajanpura had been one of the hot spots of violence during the riots in northeast Delhi last year which recorded 55 deaths.

Aman committees, which are formed under every police station, comprises of elderly residents from different faiths. They help police in ensuring there is no communal tension in the area and counsel youngsters when there are fears of any incident or event taking a communal turn.

