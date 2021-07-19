Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BSES discoms to stop buying power from 6 thermal plants
delhi news

BSES discoms to stop buying power from 6 thermal plants

The two BSES discoms in Delhi are now looking at giving up the electricity purchased from at least six more plants located outside the Capital
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:35 AM IST
An aerial view of Delhi on Sunday evening. (HT File)

After exiting the power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for the Dadri-1 plant, the two BSES discoms in Delhi are now looking at giving up the electricity purchased from at least six more plants located outside the Capital,the Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES said on Sunday.

“Apart from Dadri-I, BSES discoms in Delhi have initiated the process with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for exiting the PPAs with the remaining power plants in this category. The PPA with five of these plants -- Unchahar-1, Farakka, Dadri 1, Auriya gas, and Anta -- has already crossed its shelf life of 25 years,” said a discom official.

