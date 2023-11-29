BSF seizes another drone from Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on early Tuesday recovered another China-made Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district while entering into Indian territory carrying a packet of contraband.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China), said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drone was seized from Rana Panj Grain village around 7.45 am after a search operation was launched in the area on specific information regarding the presence of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China), said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

“A drone along with one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight approximately 2 kg) was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Rana Panj Grain village,” the BSF said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON