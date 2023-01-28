Budget private schools in Delhi seek EWS reimbursement for 2021-22

A number of budget private schools in New Delhi said they have not received the economically weaker section (EWS) reimbursement for the 2021-22 session. Schools said they were struggling to stay afloat due to budgetary constraints and will not be able to provide books and uniforms to students in the EWS and disadvantaged groups (DG) categories in the 2023-24 session.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, private unaided recognised schools are bound to reserve at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and Class 1— for EWS and DG students as well as children with disabilities. Schools are entitled to reimbursement from the department for providing free and compulsory education to students admitted through this provision.

The Private School Public Trust, an association of 2,000 budget private schools in Delhi, wrote to the director, Directorate of Education, on Monday, asking it to release pending funds. Chandrakant Singh, national general secretary, PLPS Trust, said he wrote to the department several times to apprise them about the matter but to no avail. “Only 50-100 schools in Delhi have received funds whereas there are at least 1,300 schools that have not received payment for the sessions 2021-22 for the past 22 months. The process for the 2022-23 session has not begun yet,” said Singh.

