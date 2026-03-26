Budget roadmap for developed Delhi, says Sood

The Delhi assembly on Wednesday witnessed discussions on essential supplies, political developments, youth engagement and the 2026-27 budget presented by chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. Education minister Ashish Sood backed the ₹1.03 lakh crore budget, calling it a road map for “good governance” and development. (Hindustan Times)

Education minister Ashish Sood backed the ₹1.03 lakh crore budget, calling it a road map for “good governance” and development.

Highlighting record capital expenditure and the ₹19,148-crore allocation for the education sector, he said, “This budget is not merely a financial document, but a road map for a developed Delhi. The CM has successfully de-hyphenated the budget and economics from politics. We have chosen governance over mere headline management.”

Food and supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured the House that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the national capital, dismissing rumours of supply disruptions. Concerns over a possible shortage were raised by Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the only opposition leader who attended the session on Wednesday.

“I would like to inform citizens and the entire House that rumours regarding LPG shortage in Delhi should not be encouraged. The department is working with full vigilance to curb black marketing and ensure smooth supply,” he said.

Sirsa added that the supply situation has remained normal in recent weeks, with priority being given to essential services.

During the session, Sirsa also moved a condemnation motion over the alleged corruption related incidents in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government, which was passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, the Assembly welcomed 110 students from Jammu and Kashmir under the Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme. Addressing them, Speaker Vijender Gupta said their presence reinforced democratic values.

“The presence of 110 young participants... serves as a reminder to us, as members, to uphold dignity, discipline, and a sense of responsibility in our conduct,” he said.

Gupta also urged opposition members to attend proceedings, stating that their absence undermines democratic responsibilities and public expectations.