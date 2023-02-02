Budgetary allocation for Delhi Police rises by 15.22%

The Union Budget presented on Wednesday has allocated ₹11,932.03 crore to the Delhi Police, which is ₹1,576.74 crore, or 15.22%, more than last year’s allocation of ₹10,355.29 crore.

Keeping in mind the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held the national capital between March and September, the Centre has increased the “Capital” section allocation to the Delhi Police by a whopping 136% to 1,289.92 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, or ₹743.02 crore more than the last year’s budget estimates of ₹546.90 crore, said police officers in the finance department of the Delhi Police.

The funds granted under the “Capital” section are used for adding assets to the force in terms of constructing new buildings, purchasing vehicles, weapons and other articles that are used over a longer period, they said.

There is only an 8.5% increase in the “revenue” section that is used for establishment related expenditures such as paying salaries of personnel and contractual employees apart from the expenditure for running offices.

According to the figures shared by the Delhi Police, the budget estimate under the “revenue” section last year was ₹9,808.39 crore. With an 8.50% increase, the Delhi Police will receive ₹10,642.11 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal under that head.

“The numbers are likely to change in the revised budget estimate that is done later in the year, depending upon the requirements and demands made by the Delhi Police and the availability of funds with the Union government,” said a senior officer in the finance division of the Delhi Police.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Delhi Police said, “We are responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Our responsibilities also include traffic management in the city. The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega cities and model traffic system, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc.”