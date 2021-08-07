Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Building collapses in Delhi’s Nand Nagri; 3 people rescued so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 04:53 PM IST
There is a possibility that one more person is trapped and rescue efforts are on, officials said.(ANI Photo)

A two-storey building collapsed in a market in Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday, trapping four people under the debris, police officials said. The police control room received a call about the incident at about 1.30pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they added.

Dhani Ram, 65, his wife Anaro Devi and Rajkumar have been rescued and shifted to the GTB Hospital, the police said. Ram is the owner of the building, which had shops on the ground floor, and he was living there with his family. There is a possibility that one more person is trapped and rescue efforts are on, officials added.

Saturday’s incident in the national capital comes a week after a 40-year-old woman died and her daughter was injured after the roof of their two-storey jhuggi in Navjeevan Camp in south Delhi collapsed due to rains late Thursday. “First, a woman named Pooja was rescued. She suffered minor injuries. Later, Pooja’s mother Urmila was also taken out from the debris,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena told Hindustan Times. “She was unconscious. Both were admitted to the hospital, where Urmila was declared brought dead,” Meena added.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been receiving incessant rain after a delay in monsoon this year. On Saturday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees and the relative humidity was at 81 per cent. The weather department has also predicted moderate to heavy rains in Delhi and NCR.

