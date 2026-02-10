Burari roads dug up since 2022, residents flag safety risks after Janakpuri death

Burari residents say years of dug-up roads, dust pollution and poor safety measures have turned daily commuting into a hazard, with open pits, damaged stretches and inadequate barricading continuing across the north Delhi neighbourhood. A flooded pit in Burari as seen on Saturday, February 7. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) The recent Janakpuri pit accident that killed a 25-year-old bank telecaller has renewed concerns about road safety in the north Delhi locality, where several streets have remained excavated since 2022. Residents said the conditions that led to the Janakpuri tragedy are mirrored daily in Burari, with open pits, poor barricading and damaged roads posing a constant risk. During HT’s spotcheck on Saturday, pits were seen being barricaded and green mesh netting installed. Locals claimed that at many sites, the netting and barricades were placed on the night after the Janakpuri incident. At Labour Chowk, a pit was being barricaded under the supervision of a contractor. A passerby remarked, “The Janakpuri tragedy seems to have awakened them.”

Spotcheck found pits recently covered after Janakpuri tragedy. Locals cite waterlogging, traffic snarls and accidents; DJB targets June deadline for all repairs. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Residents said sewer line work has been underway since 2022 at a slow pace. “The Labour Chowk chauraha, where you see the authorities placing barricades, was shut for a long time and was opened five months ago. There was green mesh netting around the pit, but the barricades were missing. Thankfully, they are being placed today,” said Deepak Soni, who owns a bag shop. Rajesh Goyal, a sari shop owner, said dust pollution has increased due to construction, and water is sprayed on roads to control it, making surfaces slippery. “I was badly injured one and a half years after my scooter slipped near the pit. I was hospitalised, and I suffered injuries to my eyes, hands, and legs. People keep meeting with accidents here. Thankfully, no one has fallen into the pit due to the impact of the accident,” he said. Gautam Gosain, a restaurant owner, said evening traffic congestion is severe and tempers often flare when vehicles brush past each other. Near the Baba Colony entrance, residents pointed to accumulated mud and waterlogging. “The water has receded now. At night, the roads are literally turned into ponds when the work is done. Two-wheelers and battery rickshaws often slip on this road, leading to injuries to passengers,” said Abhishek, a paan shop owner. Similar conditions were reported on the road leading to the Burari government hospital. Rekha, a homemaker, said an e-rickshaw carrying her sister-in-law and children skidded on Friday due to the slippery road. “The pit outside has been uncovered for the last many months, but now it has been covered,” she said.

In response to the complaints, a DJB official said the work is on track and will be completed before June. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)