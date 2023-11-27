Bus conductor arrested for raping 25-year-old woman in north-east Delhi

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman “on the pretext of marriage”, police officers aware of the case said on Monday.

The officers said that the woman lodged a complaint at the Weclome police station in north-east Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“We have arrested the suspect. Further investigation is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Joy Tirkey.

The officers said that the woman lodged a complaint at the Weclome police station in north-east Delhi on Saturday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she knew the suspect, Suresh Kumar, from the bus that she used to travel in to her workplace. Kumar is the conductor on the same Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, the woman said in her complaint.

“Kumar used to help her get a seat in the bus. They became friends and later got into a relationship. Kumar told her that he was unmarried. However, recently, the woman learnt that Kumar was already married and has been lying to her only to establish sexual relations,” DCP Tirkey said quoting the woman’s complaint.

The DCP said that after the woman registered a complaint with the police on Saturday, Kumar was arrested from Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi.

Aresponse from DTC was not immediately available.

