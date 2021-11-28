Business blasters: Delhi govt starts TV programme for project pitches

To scale up its Business Blasters programme, the Delhi government on Sunday launched a television programme to allow school students to pitch their projects to investors.

As part of the Business Blasters, a programme launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided financial capital of ₹2,000 as seed money to help kickstart their business ideas. It is a part of the Entrepreneur Mindset Curriculum (EMC) for classes 11 and 12, designed to train students to work in teams, brainstorm and identify social challenges or business opportunities, prepare business plans and implement ideas in their neighbourhoods.

Speaking at the launch of the television event, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Business Blasters programme will provide a launchpad for students’ business ideas and encourage confidence and a problem-solving mindset, which will benefit India’s economy in the future.

“It is encouraging to see children pitch some creative ideas which when scaled have the potential of bringing about tremendous social impact. This programme, for the students of classes 11 and 12, is going to form the basis of the country’s progress. Through this, children will not run after jobs, but jobs will come after these children,” said Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio.

The first episode of the eight-part series that kicked off on Sunday saw three teams competing against each other. The three teams sought investment for their businesses of low-cost Bluetooth speakers, high-quality compost, and paintings.

“We were given a seed amount of ₹2,000, and with our paintings, we managed to earn a profit of ₹30,000. The Business Blasters programme has taught us things we learn after college now. This includes how to communicate with people, customer management, the value of money and most importantly time management,” said Divyanshi, 16, a member of the team that sold paintings.