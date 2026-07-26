New Delhi, The Delhi Police has cracked the murder case of a cab driver in Krishna Nagar, apprehending three accused, including a juvenile, and identifying a fourth suspect who is absconding, an officer said on Sunday.

Cab driver's murder case solved, three arrested in east Delhi

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Police said they received a PCR call on July 23 that Vijay Kumar , a resident of West Vinod Nagar, was found with multiple stab injuries inside his car in East Delhi. The officer said Kumar was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case and formed multiple teams to investigate the blind murder case.

The officer said the accused told police that they had consumed liquor together before hatching a plan to rob a cab driver for easy money. Police said Aman allegedly arranged a knife and booked a Rapido cab using Ayan's mobile phone.

Police said the four allegedly boarded the cab, stabbed the driver near the Chitra Vihar crossing lights, put him in the back seat and fled with the vehicle. The officer said they later abandoned the blood-stained car near the East Azad Nagar Metro Station after the public chased them.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the breakthrough came after investigators analysed CCTV footage, call detail records and other technical evidence, which helped trace the accused to New Seelampur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the breakthrough came after investigators analysed CCTV footage, call detail records and other technical evidence, which helped trace the accused to New Seelampur. {{/usCountry}}

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"Following sustained surveillance and coordinated raids, police apprehended three suspects, while the fourth accused was identified and efforts are underway to arrest him," a police officer said.

He said the arrested accused have been identified as Ayan , who is allegedly involved in four previous criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, and Sahil , who has one previous snatching case.

A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case. The fourth accused has been identified as Aman.

Police recovered the murder weapon, the blood-stained car, the accused's blood-stained clothes, mobile phones used in the crime and other incriminating material.

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Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.