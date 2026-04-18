New Delhi, A 33-year-old taxi driver was critically injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by an intoxicated man, rammed into his stationary vehicle in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area early Saturday, police said.

Cabbie critical after drunk driver rams SUV into stationary taxi in west Delhi

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The accident was reported around 3:30 am after a Tata Harrier vehicle, allegedly travelling at a high speed, hit the Swift Dzire taxi parked on the side of Najafgarh Road from behind, they said.

"An eyewitness told police that the Harrier was coming at a high speed from the direction of Raja Garden when it crashed into the stationary taxi, leaving the driver severely injured," an officer said.

The injured driver, identified as Narender Kumar, was initially taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital by the SUV driver. Due to the seriousness of his condition, especially head injuries, he was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted in the intensive care unit , police said.

Doctors attending to Kumar said his condition is critical and he is under close observation, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, the driver of the Tata Harrier, identified as Vikas Rathore , was medically examined and found to have a high blood alcohol content, confirming that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, the driver of the Tata Harrier, identified as Vikas Rathore , was medically examined and found to have a high blood alcohol content, confirming that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said preliminary findings suggest that the impact was strong due to the high speed of the SUV, causing extensive damage to the rear portion of the taxi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said preliminary findings suggest that the impact was strong due to the high speed of the SUV, causing extensive damage to the rear portion of the taxi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both vehicles involved in the crash were found in a damaged condition at the spot when the team from Rajouri Garden police station arrived, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both vehicles involved in the crash were found in a damaged condition at the spot when the team from Rajouri Garden police station arrived, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken against the accused driver. Police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken against the accused driver. Police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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