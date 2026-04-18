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Cabbie critical after drunk driver rams SUV into stationary taxi in west Delhi

Cabbie critical after drunk driver rams SUV into stationary taxi in west Delhi

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 33-year-old taxi driver was critically injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by an intoxicated man, rammed into his stationary vehicle in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area early Saturday, police said.

Cabbie critical after drunk driver rams SUV into stationary taxi in west Delhi

The accident was reported around 3:30 am after a Tata Harrier vehicle, allegedly travelling at a high speed, hit the Swift Dzire taxi parked on the side of Najafgarh Road from behind, they said.

"An eyewitness told police that the Harrier was coming at a high speed from the direction of Raja Garden when it crashed into the stationary taxi, leaving the driver severely injured," an officer said.

The injured driver, identified as Narender Kumar, was initially taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital by the SUV driver. Due to the seriousness of his condition, especially head injuries, he was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted in the intensive care unit , police said.

Doctors attending to Kumar said his condition is critical and he is under close observation, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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