Calm winds lead to poorer air quality, Delhi AQI at 305

IMD has said that the air quality will deteriorate in the early morning hours and the pollution will clear out as the day progresses
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Delhi’s AQI has remained in the very poor zone for a while now. (File photo)

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor zone on Tuesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am being 305.

Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Monday was 313, in the very poor zone.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have forecast that the winds will remain calm in the early morning hours through the week, which will lead to deterioration of the air quality.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that while the air quality is forecast to deteriorate in the early morning hours, pollution will clear out on Tuesday as the day progresses.

