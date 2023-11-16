Cameras in Delhi to check entry of polluting vehicles from 2024

The transport department is planning to install cameras at all entry points of Delhi for electronic surveillance before next winter to penalise vehicles that violate measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Since the Grap 4 norms were enforced on November 5, transport officials have penalised an average of 50 trucks daily and about 120 private vehicles that come under BS3 and BS4 categories, officials added. (Amit Sharma)

Officials said that most trucks that enter the city illegally come through the smaller entry points that are difficult to manually monitor. Even at the 13 designated border checkpoints —Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Shahdara (main), Shahdara (flyover), Ghazipur (main), Ghazipur (old), DND Flyway, Badarpur-Faridabad (main) and Badarpur-Faridabad (flyover) — trucks try to ride past or create traffic chaos when stopped for checking. The officials said that electronic monitoring will help penalise the errant vehicles without adding to the pollution near the borders because of idling by trucks. Apart from the 13 formal border checkpoints, there are multiple smaller entries to the city where these cameras will be installed.

“We realised that at times around 50 trucks are waiting to enter Delhi at the same time. It takes time for the enforcement teams to check each truck. Sometimes, at places like Dhaula Kuan and Rajokri, the trucks try to speed past the teams, which is also dangerous. Once electronic monitoring starts and trucks get multiple challans, the amount will be a deterrent for drivers and fleet owners,” said a senior transport department official, asking not to be named.

Trucks and buses violating Grap norms enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are penalised ₹20,000 for “no parking”. It is one of the highest traffic challan amounts for any violation.

Officials said that a plan is being prepared with the number of cameras required, points where these will be installed, and a total estimate for their installation and maintenance. The final plan will be sent to the transport commissioner for approval before being sent to the government. Officials added that they expect to complete the installation process by October next year.

The transport department has installed such cameras at four petrol pumps to check for vehicles with expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Officials said that similar cameras will be used to capture the number plate of vehicles and check it on the Vahan portal for the vehicle category.

“The cameras at petrol pumps now check for expired PUCC. With a minor coding change, the software checks for the vehicle category on the Vahan portal. If the vehicles are not BS6, they will be penalised. We can have multiple cameras to cover all entry points, including the smaller ones that are difficult to monitor by physically deploying teams,” said the above quoted official.

There are 18 joint teams of the transport department and traffic police at the formal borders, along with six flying teams at strategic locations inside the city to avoid congestion at borders. Additionally, 35 traffic police teams also keep a check along the smaller entry points in the city.

“Vehicles that come from Haryana have to cross the GTK bypass even if they pass through a smaller entry point. Similarly, trucks from Rajasthan will have to cross Dhaula Kuan. We have deployed teams at all these locations as of now to check trucks that manage to illegally enter the city,” said a second transport department official.

Officials added that apart from those deployed for essential services, trucks carrying alcohol or flowers have tried to enter the city in the last week. Some empty trucks have also tried entering, wherein the drivers claimed to be unaware of the Grap norms.

