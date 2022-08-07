CampusBuddies: College waale BFFs

All through a student’s college life, there are plenty of memories that are formed on campus, and among them are always a few that get etched in our minds. Some of these unforgettable bonds are sealed at the most unusual places — be it a food joint, a secret spot in college, or the Delhi Metro. Revealing about these, and what transformed the incidents here into solid friendships that are cherished, are some college students who tell us tales of their bonds on campus.

Metro ride masti

BFFs Deepshikha Upreti and Parimugdha Nanchahal find Metro rides to be the best time to catch up .

“Me and my best friend often joke that the metro cabin holds most of our secrets! We take the same route to reach our respective colleges daily. The 40 minute metro ride is the perfect time to give each other updates on what is happening in our lives and how is college going for us,” shares Parimugdha Nanchahal, a final year student of BA (Hons) History at Kamala Nehru College, adding, “Especially Rajiv Chowk Metro Station holds some of our craziest antics. I remember tossing a coin at the yellow line metro platform, to decide where would we be going to explore the city — towards bustling Chandni Chowk or a calm cafe in south Delhi.”

Dramatic Dosti

For Anubhav Singhania, rehearsing and spending time with his friends from the Hansraj Dramatics Society is a day well spent.

Anubhav Singhania, a final year student of BA (Hons) Hindi at Hansraj College, says, “Initially, due to the pandemic when we were attending classes online, I missed my group of friends so badly. But since we’ve returned to physical campus, things have been completely different. Our friendship has evolved to the next level! We love celebrating our birthdays together. Since we are part of the drama society, we usually perform on each other’s birthdays. I remember us playing ‘Hum bhi agar bacche hote’ on a dafli (tambourine), for one of our friend’s birthday. We also perform improv where we play out sketches in front of the metro commuters. It’s so much fun!”

Gossip gang

Kriti Verma, a final year student of BSc (Hons) Maths at Sri Venkateswara College, says, “When my friend had just broken up and needed a place to discuss about it. So in between our classes, we found this perfect place, that is, the chess room! Now we spend a lot of time there, get ourselves some lunch, and from the time she cried for half an hour to now us shit chatting forever, the spot has become our go-to point like a closet where we bring out our innermost troubles and joys,” chuckles Verma, adding, “Maano ya na mano, sports room is our stop for all things gossip!”

Banta waali yaari

Arjita Rajput, who is pursuing BA (Hons) Economics at Lakshmibai College, shares how she met two of her “closest friends” at the Enactus club in her college. “They are both as crazy as I am, thus we clicked instantly. Whenever we would get scolded by our teacher, we would go outside the college gate to rant. Wahan par banta peekar and noodles khaakar, we would calm down, chill out, and return to the calss. This way we’ve connected so much that even though we are from different courses, there is nothing that can keep us apart from each other.”

