CampusWaliDiwali: DU students set to mingle over melas, for a cause

New Delhi

Diwali fervour is returning to the campus and the prep to welcome it in high spirits has kick-started at many Delhi University colleges. The Diwali melas, that used to sprout up pre-pandemic and spread festive dhoom dhamaka among the campus students, are making a comeback this year. Being organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) teams at various colleges, most of these aim to promote social welfare by setting up stalls and helping the marginalised, alongside giving the students a chance to gather for fun. Wondering if you could go back to college just to visit these? You have all the reasons to think so!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Made in India to rule at Ramjas

Themed on Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya — Leading from dark to light and eradicating poverty, the Diwali mela, Ramjasotsav, at Ramjas College, will be all about promoting the sale of Made in India products, and to sell handmade items. “Many small businesses will get a chance to set up their stalls at the event. Moreover, our party will have a Nukkad Natak performance to spread the message of preventing the use of plastic products,” says Tejaswini Singh, vice-president of NSS at the college. Some dance performances can also be expected at the event, which is being organised by team of 100 plus volunteers.

Where: Ramjas College, North Campus

When: October 17

Timing: 11.30am to 5pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Family allowed at this do!

Student member of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) are all set to organise VITI’22, the annual Diwali mela of their college, and leaving no stone unturned. An exciting event, packed with mouth-watering food and an awesome DJ is on the calendar. “As we celebrate the event in the offline mode, after the two years of pandemic, we plan to bring in several activities including a treasure hunt, rangoli-making competition, magic show, and much more for all the attendees,” says Dolby Gautam, an advisory committee member at Kartavya, the social service forum of SSCBS. This event will be open to all the students of DU, as well as students of other universities and even their families!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Sector 16, Rohini

When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Diwali melas in the past have been quite a fun riot for students on campus. (Photo: AMAL KS/HT (For representational purposes only))

Joy of being inclusive

Celebrating India’s diversity, the Diwali mela at Hansraj College will have more that it meets the eye through dancing and singing. Priya Gupta, president of NSS at Hansraj College, says, “We have tried to bring food items from various regions. In an attempt to create an inclusive society, we have invited Spectrum NGO to showcase performances by the queer community. Also, in order to sensitise students about menstrual health, we have invited Khamakhaya Delhi to set up menstrual pain stimulators along with various awareness games for non-menstruators.” And not just this, they will also make the mela decor out of items such as clothes, newspapers and cloth bags, to maintain the motto of promoting sustainability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Hansraj College, Sudhir Bose Marg, North Campus

When: October 17

Timing: 10am to 5pm

One for the society

Students of Gargi College will collaborate with NGOs for their Diwali mela, and children from these NGOs will perform at the event. “No commercial stalls will be spotted,” informs Ananya Srivastava, president, NSS at Gargi College, adding, “It’s an exhilarating feeling to be able to give back to the society in such a fun and engaging manner. The proceeds from the sale of the products will go directly to the NGOs who will be able to utilise them for a greater cause.” Worry not about the fun ka bandoobast as alongside promoting the strong ideals, on the day of the event, the organisers will also arrange for attendees to get their hair braided and face painted. Pre-jitter elements building up to the main event are also being put up for the students of the college and include a flashmob, fashion walk, diya and pottery making, a photobooth, busking, and much more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Gargi College, Siri Fort Road

When: October 19

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Author tweets@priyaanshie_

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter