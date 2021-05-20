Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Can judicial officers be treated as frontline staff?’: HC asks Delhi govt
delhi news

‘Can judicial officers be treated as frontline staff?’: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi high court said the exposure of the district judiciary is greater than others due to the nature of their profession, and added that authorities should take steps to declare them frontline workers.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The plea sought that the judicial officers (judges of the lower court) be declared as frontline workers.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to consider whether judicial officers can also be considered frontline workers, remarking that three judicial officers have already succumbed to Covid-19.

The court said the exposure of the district judiciary is greater than others due to the nature of their profession, and added that authorities should take steps to declare them frontline workers.

“It is necessary. Many of them are getting exposed to the virus because of the nature of their work. It is also important for their mental peace,” the bench said, while hearing a plea by the Delhi Judicial Officers Association represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan.

The plea sought that the judicial officers (judges of the lower court) be declared as frontline workers. Krishnan said that the district nodal officers’ facility is not working in case of emergencies and there is a need for a centralised nodal officer of Delhi government.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court every possible step would be taken, and the association can send a representation to the government. He said the state government will convene a virtual meeting with the members of the association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi coronavirus delhi high court
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP