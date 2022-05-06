Can’t force parents to buy expensive books, uniforms, orders Delhi govt

The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or from specific vendors, and warned of stringent action if the practice continued.

“Private schools in Delhi will no longer be able to force parents to buy books and uniforms from their own shops. Every school will have to issue a list of at least five nearby shops from where books and clothes can be bought. Action will be taken against schools violating the order,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Thursday.

The order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that since private schools were run by trusts/societies on a “no profit no loss” basis, schools had “no scope of profit and commercialisation”. It said that private schools must provide parents with the liberty to purchase books or writing materials and uniforms from any place of their choice.

The order also directed schools to display the class-wise list of books, writing material and uniform specifications for the next session well in advance on the school website.

Additionally, the order directed schools to display the names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in close proximity to the school where books and uniforms could be bought.

“Parents can buy the books/writing material and uniforms from any shop or source having the same set of books/writing material and uniform as per their convenience and suitability,” said the order.

It also bars schools from changing the colour, design, or any other specifications of uniforms, once prescribed, for at least the next three years.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said the order will give parents across the city the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children at their convenience.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini said most schools already offered parents the flexibility to purchase such items from the vendor of their choice.

“I don’t think many schools are forcing parents to buy books or uniforms from a specific vendor. The demand for books and uniforms is so high that one vendor alone cannot cater to all parents. At our school, we have never set such restrictions on parents,” said Arora.