Capacity and area of e-waste park in north Delhi to double: Sirsa

The Delhi government is planning to double the area and the originally planned processing capacity of the upcoming electronic waste eco park in north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday. The announcement was made following the minister’s visit to Norway’s Revetal last week, where he analysed another e-waste processing facility. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT Photo)

The new north Delhi eco park will now process 110,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste per annum, as against the originally planned capacity of 51,000 MT. Around 11.4 acres was identified in Holambi Kalan for the plant, and the estimated cost was set at ₹150 crore. A global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) will soon be floated, officials said.

Officials did not specify the exact new area in acres.

“This comes after a detailed study of the facility in Norway, run by the company Revac. The facility has been selected as a global model due to its proven track record in eco-friendly e-waste management and geographical and operational similarity to the proposed Delhi site,” Sirsa said, adding that the estimated expenditure on the park will also rise.

“The area will almost double and so will the original capital expenditure that was fixed. It will also be based on the global zero-waste principle, ensuring no pollution, no radiation, no untreated discharge, and complete material recovery to feed a circular economy,” Sirsa added.

The minister had visited the facility in Norway on August 4, to study the process in which e-waste was being handled there, while also assessing the technologies in place.

“The plant (in Norway) does not burn waste, but it uses threshers and segregators to separate valuable items such as aluminium, iron, and refuse-derived fuel from discarded waste. Following this example, it has now been decided that the Holambi Kalan plant will adopt a similar model to achieve zero waste and avoid any environmental harm,” he added.

“The second learning from the plant was the need for a robust inspection mechanism during e-waste processing. While in Norway, this is done with the help of not-for-profit organisations engaged in the disbursement of extended producer responsibility (EPR), in India, the Delhi government is now planning to engage an expert agency to do third-party monitoring,” a government official said.