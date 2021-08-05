Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Capital adds 67 fresh cases, no Covid deaths

The test positivity rate is an important metric to understand the spread of an infection in a region.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 04:21 AM IST
This statistic in the city has been below this threshold for 76 days now, and below 1% for 66.(HT PHOTO.)

No Covid-19 death was recorded in the national capital on Wednesday, for the fifth time since the fourth wave of infections subsided in the city. Delhi also added 67 fresh cases of the infection, at a positivity rate of 0.09%, showed data shared by the city health department.

Experts recommend a number below 5% for a two-week period before an infection can be considered under control in a region.

This statistic in the city has been below this threshold for 76 days now, and below 1% for 66.

The city recorded no Covid-19 deaths on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 as well, showed data from the state government.

The second wave swept the city between April-May, and left thousands dead.

