Capital sees coldest day this winter at 6°C; AQI drops to ‘very poor’

Delhi got cooler still on Saturday, as the minimum temperature dipped to 6°C (degrees Celsius), the lowest so far this winter.

The minimum temperature on Saturday, recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung observatory, was marginally below Friday’s 6.2°C and two degrees below the normal for this time of year.

The maximum temperature on Saturday stood at 24.7°C, marginally above Friday’s temperature of 24.5°C and two degrees above the normal temperature.

IMD officials attributed the drop in temperature to cold winds.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said the temperature will continue to be in the 5-7°C range for the next few days. “Right now, we don’t have any active western disturbance or fog. Thanks to the clear skies, we are getting sunlight, due to which the days feel relatively warm,” he said.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C on Sunday while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 6°C. A clear sky is expected in the day with mist and shallow fog in the morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality levels deteriorated further on Saturday and entered the “very poor” zone. The city logged an air quality index (AQI) of 304, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin. On Friday, AQI stood at 223 in the “poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the air quality warning system for Delhi-National Capital Region, used by CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management ) for its forecasts, the air quality is likely to continue in the “very poor” category till Tuesday. “Meteorological conditions are likely to become highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants from Saturday,” stated the forecast

According to the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), AQI is likely to worsen due to calm winds and dropping temperatures. Due to calm local surface winds, the dispersion of pollutants is low while the drop in minimum temperature also helps the accumulation of pollutants. “Air quality is likely to deteriorate but will remain within the ‘very poor’ category for the next three days due to low wind speed resulting in weak dispersion of pollutants,” stated the forecast.