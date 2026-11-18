The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed agencies in the Capital to ensure smooth traffic management, especially at high-congestion points, while flagging heavy traffic congestion’s contribution to the deterioration in the city’s air quality.

The CAQM flagged congestion at Sarojini Nagar Market, Sadar Bazar and Lala Lajpat Rai Market, among other locations, as a concern for air quality. (Raj K Raj/HT)

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In a statement, the CAQM said it had taken “serious view of heavy traffic congestion at several places like Sarojini Nagar Market, Sadar Bazar, Lala Lajpat Rai Market, and at traffic hotspots, which contribute to deterioration in air quality”.

Transport sector accounts for 20.2% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution

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According to PM2.5 source apportionment data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Delhi’s transport sector contributed 20.2% to the mix, followed by 13.2% from Jhajjar on Tuesday. Stubble burning accounted for 9.2%.

CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of Delhi authorities, including the Delhi government, Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

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CAQM identifies air pollution contributors.

{{^usCountry}} “The commission directed the officers that smooth traffic management must be ensured, especially at heavy congestion points, and that parking facilities must be augmented and regulated, especially in high-density markets. There should be optimum utilisation of multi-level parking (MLP) and rationalisation of surface parking charges shall be considered,” CAQM officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The commission directed the officers that smooth traffic management must be ensured, especially at heavy congestion points, and that parking facilities must be augmented and regulated, especially in high-density markets. There should be optimum utilisation of multi-level parking (MLP) and rationalisation of surface parking charges shall be considered,” CAQM officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: GRAP Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 204

MCD yet to implement higher parking charges under GRAP

Rationalisation of parking charges is also part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures. While the NDMC has implemented the doubling of parking rates, the MCD has not. MCD officials have argued that doubling parking rates would require approval from the elected House of councillors.

The measure was last implemented in MCD areas in 2017, when it was withdrawn due to ensuing chaos. While issuing the order withdrawing the rate hike, the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had stated that, as a result of the higher rates, “chaotic traffic conditions had occurred and traffic jams were reported from many areas, though a considerable portion of the authorised parking areas remained vacant.” The provision has not been activated in MCD areas since.

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Also read: HC allows two persons to virtually record evidence from abroad due to air pollution in Delhi

Agencies asked to enforce ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ order

The CAQM on Tuesday also directed agencies to carry out checks at petrol pumps to implement the “No PUCC, No Fuel” order.

“NDMC, DCB and MCD must ensure cleaning of markets and streets suitably, by early hours every day. Biomass burning and waste burning must be brought to a complete halt. The commission stressed that work must be stepped up on a war footing so that improvements are visible at the ground level. The commission also alerted that flying squads for inspections will be deployed to check the efficacy of measures being implemented, and warned that it will not hesitate to take action against the concerned officers wherever laxity and non-compliance is found,” an official said.