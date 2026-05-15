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CAQM reviews spike in stubble burning incidents, measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

CAQM reviews spike in stubble burning incidents, measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:00 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The 28th full meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management held here on Friday reviewed the sudden spike in stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana During April-May, and directed state governments and agencies concerned to implement stricter enforcement mechanisms.

CAQM reviews spike in stubble burning incidents, measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The commission noted that between April 1 and May 15, as many as 8,986 such incidents were reported in Punjab, compared to 6,474 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Haryana reported 3,290 incidents during this period, compared to 1,503 incidents recorded during the corresponding period last year, an official said.

During the meeting, the CAQM also discussed measures for prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and reviewed the progress of strengthening the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations network across the region.

"A total of 46 additional CAAQMS are proposed to be installed across Delhi-NCR , taking the total number of monitoring stations to 157," the official said, adding that the commission has emphasised expeditious installation of the remaining stations by the NCR states.

 
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