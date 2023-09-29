CAQM revises order curbing the use of DG sets across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday revised its earlier order and allowed diesel generator (DG) sets of all capacities to be operational for “emergency services” till December 31.

Several implementing agencies highlighted a set of concerns related to retrofitting DG sets, based on which the revised order was issued. (HT Archive)

In June, CAQM had ordered that from October 1, DG sets with a capacity of over 19 kilowatts (kW) would only be allowed to operate if they were equipped with either retrofitted emission control devices (ECDs) or dual fuel kits of natural gas and diesel.

CAQM said these conditions would be applicable even when the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) is not in place, asking those who had not yet retrofitted their DG sets to do so before the deadline.

However, CAQM in a statement on Friday said a comprehensive review of regulations for the use of DG sets in the National Capital Region (NCR) was done and it was decided to make an exception for emergency services. However, these will also have to get ECDs retrofitted by January 1, 2024.

“Purely in the interest of not disrupting emergency services—like lifts, ISBTs, airports, healthcare facilities, Metro stations, sewage treatment plants or telecommunication and data service institutes — and permitting more time to adopt emission control mechanisms, the commission, as a one-time exception, has now permitted DG sets for all capacity ranges, to be run only for emergency services in the NCR,” said the order.

It ordered all stakeholders and enforcement agencies to take strict note of the regulations and ensure implementation.

“The commission, from time to time, observed and has sensitized all stakeholders that amongst other contributors, large-scale use of DG sets is a major contributing factor for deterioration of air quality in the region,” the order further stated.

However, several implementing agencies highlighted a set of concerns related to retrofitting DG sets, based on which the revised order was issued.

Officials said that some of these issues related to the availability of certified retrofitted emission control devices and agencies for all capacity ranges and vintages of DG sets, availability and delays in infrastructure and supply, techno-commercial issues, and logistics were among the issues that were flagged.

