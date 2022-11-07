Case filed after 5 of 7 rescued Uzbek women go missing: Cops

Delhi Police on Sunday said they had registered a case of kidnapping in connection with the missing of five of the seven women from Uzbekistan, whom they had rescued from a prostitution racket with the help of the Uzbekistan embassy and an NGO from a shelter home in Dwarka.

In August, the New Delhi district police rescued seven Uzbek women, who were allegedly trafficked into India via Nepal and pushed into the flesh trade. The women were lured on the pretext of jobs in India. Three persons were arrested in connection with the case while the rescued women were shifted to a private shelter home in Dwarka area.

On October 28, five of the seven rescued women went missing. “We have already registered a case and are probing it,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

The case has been registered by the Dwarka district police and teams have been formed to find the missing foreigners. The caretakers and other staffers of the shelter home are being questioned in connection with the incident, the police said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as well as well as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have taken cognizance of the matter. The NHRC has sent separate notice to Delhi chief secretary and Delhi Police seeking detailed incident report, action report and updates in investigation. The DCW has also sent a notice to the Delhi Police.