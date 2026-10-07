Case filed as 28-yr-old woman alleges abduction bid at Chanakyapuri hotel

NEW DELHI

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old woman from Nagaland alleged that a group of three men in a luxury car tried to kidnap her and her female friend near the exit gate of a prominent hotel in Chanakyapuri in the early hours of Sunday, following which the group attacked her and her male friends who intervened, police said.

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In an FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station under sections 115(2) (causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said the incident took place at around 3.30am on October 4. When police reached the spot, they found two groups involved in a verbal spat.

A police officer aware of the matter said that the accused have joined the investigation, but have not been arrested. “The investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said.

In her written statement to the police, the woman said that the incident began when she and her female friend stepped out to use the washroom. “Three unknown persons from a white Mercedes tried to kidnap us and assault towards the exit gate... When my (male) friend came to save us while we were struggling, those three persons hit [him] with hockey sticks and punched them in the face. The three unknown persons also hit two of my friends with the hockey sticks and took out the gear lock and started beating [them],” the complaint read.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the attackers appeared intoxicated and had deliberately removed their car’s licence plate. She said that even when police intervened, the assailants “tried to escape and even hit us with their car”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the attackers appeared intoxicated and had deliberately removed their car’s licence plate. She said that even when police intervened, the assailants “tried to escape and even hit us with their car”. {{/usCountry}}

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Medical reports mentioned in the FIR from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital noted physical injuries to those involved. One of the victims was brought in with a history of physical assault, though examiners noted no fresh external injuries on certain individuals at the time of examination, the police said.

Expressing fear for her safety, the complainant stated in the FIR, “I am from Nagaland, North East and I do not feel safe any more after this incident. I request you to take strict action towards the culprit and arrest them at the earliest. It is an attempt to murder and kidnap towards us”.

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Police have seized a white hatchback belonging to one of the victims, along with mobile phones as part of the ongoing investigation. Police did not comment on why a car of the victim’s party was seized.