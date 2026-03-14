Weed-intoxicated man attacks Vande Bharat with stones

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man from Pune, allegedly under the influence of marijuana, pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express near Kalyan on Friday morning, damaging the window panes of several coaches. (Shutterstock)

According to the Central Railway, the incident occurred around 7.15 am when the 22223 CSMT–Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express was approaching Kalyan station. The accused, identified as Sunny Kamble, threw stones at multiple coaches while the train was passing between Thakurli and Kalyan stations.

Railway officials said stones struck coaches C-1, C-3, C-4 and C-7, damaging the window glass. No injuries to passengers were reported.

After receiving information from the Divisional Security Control Room and the escorting railway staff, a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) from Kalyan launched a search operation in the nearby area.

The accused was traced and detained within a few hours. During questioning, Kamble, a resident of Pune, allegedly admitted to pelting stones at the passing train. Officials said he appeared to be intoxicated after consuming marijuana.

Investigators said Kamble had gone close to the railway tracks, picked up stones and thrown them at the train, allegedly to frighten passengers.

The RPF registered a case against him under Sections 153 (endangering safety) and 147 (trespassing) of the Railway Act. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody before being sent to Adharwadi jail.