Case over Khalistan graffiti in west Delhi

New Delhi: Pro-“Khalistan” graffiti appeared in at least 10 locations across west Delhi on Thursday morning, police officers said, adding that they have registered a case in the matter.

Officers said it is not a security-related issue, and opined that it may be an attempt by Khalistani sympathisers or banned organisations such as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to try and grab attention ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Secret spots, clandestine meets: How Jahangirpuri terror plot suspects received weapons

The graffiti, painted in both Gurmukhi and Hindi in areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar and Peeragarhi, was immediately removed, officers said. Police said some of the graffiti was spotted by passersby or residents of these areas, who alerted police, and some was found by police officers on patrolling duty.

“After finding objectionable graffiti in many parts of west Delhi, we have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The special cell will investigate to identify and nab the persons behind this,” said a senior police officer.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the perpetrators were resorting to such tactics to get attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prime facie, it appears that the graffiti were painted under cover of darkness. All these graffiti appeared in deserted and empty places....SFJ is a banned organisation. Whenever they do something, they do so under some other name… We will also take action against persons aiding the perpetrators. They only want to be in the news with such activities,” she said.