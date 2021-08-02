Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Caste census: JD(U) team meets Shah, Nitish says will call on PM
delhi news

Caste census: JD(U) team meets Shah, Nitish says will call on PM

In a renewed pitch for a caste census, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Monday said he would soon write to the Centre and seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and that his government would keep the “option open” for a state-specific exercise, even as a delegation of his party Janata Dal (United), led by its newly elected president Lalan Singh, met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi
By HT Correspondents, Patna/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 09:42 PM IST
HT Image

In a renewed pitch for a caste census, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Monday said he would soon write to the Centre and seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and that his government would keep the “option open” for a state-specific exercise, even as a delegation of his party Janata Dal (United), led by its newly elected president Lalan Singh, met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

JD(U) and BJP are allies and part of the coalition government, both in Bihar and at the Centre.

“The state legislature had unanimously passed a resolution in 2019, seeking the caste-based census. A similar resolution was passed in the assembly again in 2020. Opposition leaders have met me and urged for forging a consensus in the face of BJP’s reluctance,” Kumar said in Patna.

In New Delhi, Lalan Singh, a Lok Sabha member, told reporters, “Bihar Assembly’s resolutions favouring caste-based census were supported by BJP as well. All JD(U) MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha signed the memorandum and explained benefits of caste-based census pointwise to the home minister,” Singh said.

The last caste-based census was conducted in 1931. In 1941, the data was collected but not made public. In 2011, a socioeconomic survey for collecting data on the caste and economic status of every household in the country was carried out but the caste data was again not made public on the grounds of “discrepancies”.

Apart from JD(U), another ally of the BJP, the Republican Party of India, has also demanded a caste-based census.

At present, apart from the scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, the other backward castes are grouped under the OBC category.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP