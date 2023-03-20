Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mondal’s CA sent to 14 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to 14 days judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

ED had on the last date of hearing, alleged that Manish Kothari was the person who had laundered the money for Mondal.

Kothari was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 14 and was produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on March 15 where ED sought seven days custody for his interrogation, but the court had granted five days custody instead.

ED had on the last date of hearing, alleged that Kothari was the person who had laundered the money for Mondal by creating shell companies and moving the money through those companies.

CBI had initiated a probe after registration of an FIR against Satish Kumar, Mohd Enamul Haque, Mohd Anarul Sk, Golam Mustafa and other unknown people, for smuggling cattle.

ED had thereafter registered a case of money laundering in connection to the CBI case and has filed a main prosecution complaint and two supplementary complaints thereafter.

