CBI opposes interim bail, claims Sisodia concealed facts in Delhi excise case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the interim bail application by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and told the Delhi high court that Sisodia suppressed facts and did not inform the court that his wife had been discharged from the hospital. The court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Manish Sisodia seeking bail in the money laundering case stemming from CBI probe. (PTI)

Sisodia had sought interim bail for six weeks on grounds of his wife’s illness and on Wednesday, the court sought CBI’s response to the application. Arguing before justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju said that Sisodia made misleading statements, adding that he concealed the fact that his wife was discharged on April 27, much before he approached court (May 2) for the interim bail.

“The tenor is that she is hospitalised. They have suppressed the fact that the wife has been discharged,” said Raju. Sisodia’s counsel refuted this allegation and said that they had mentioned that she (Sisodia’s wife) had “significantly reduced ability to function independently and is in need of regular care and monitoring at home”.

Sisodia responded by saying that the court was informed about the discharge in the “mentioning memo”.

The court will now hear the matter on May 10.

Meanwhile, the court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Sisodia seeking bail in the money laundering case stemming from CBI probe.

Justice Sharma issued notice to the federal agency on the interim bail application by Sisodia and gave ED a week’s time to file its response. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON