CBSE revises dates of select exams of class 10 and 12; no exam between May 13-15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce, and physics, for classes 10 and 12.

According to the revised date sheet, no exam will take place between May 13 and 15. This has been done to ensure that the exams don’t clash with Eid-ul-Fitr, which may fall between these dates this year. The exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 10.

For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.

For class 12, physics paper will be held on June 8 instead of May 13. Mathematics exams and applied mathematics exam, which were earlier scheduled for June 1, will now be conducted on May 31 for class 12 science and commerce streams.

The board has revised the date for the June 2 geography exam of the arts stream and it will now be held on June 3.