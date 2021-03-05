Home / Cities / Delhi News / CBSE revises dates of select exams of class 10 and 12; no exam between May 13-15
delhi news

CBSE revises dates of select exams of class 10 and 12; no exam between May 13-15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce, and physics, for classes 10 and 12
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
HT Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a revised board exam date sheet for a few subjects, including mathematics, commerce, and physics, for classes 10 and 12.

According to the revised date sheet, no exam will take place between May 13 and 15. This has been done to ensure that the exams don’t clash with Eid-ul-Fitr, which may fall between these dates this year. The exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 10.

For class 10, the science exam has been deferred to May 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. The mathematics exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2, according to the latest date sheet.

For class 12, physics paper will be held on June 8 instead of May 13. Mathematics exams and applied mathematics exam, which were earlier scheduled for June 1, will now be conducted on May 31 for class 12 science and commerce streams.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ridge Board allows 3.5km RRTS portion through Ridge area, says section underground, won’t disturb ecology

Scores of women from Punjab march to Delhi to mark 100 days of protest, International Women’s Day

Delhi budget theme this year is patriotism, to mark 75 years of Independence

Ghalot seeks support of residents’ groups on govt’s EV campaign

The board has revised the date for the June 2 geography exam of the arts stream and it will now be held on June 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP