delhi news

CBSE to allow class 10, 12 students to change exam centres if they have moved cities

CBSE asked students to follow updates on the board’s website. “As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within schedule which will be of short duration,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a notice on Wednesday
Last year too, the board had announced provisions to change exam centres but it couldn’t be put to use as the theory papers were cancelled due to the surge in cases during the second wave. (Picture for representation only/Raj K Raj-HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:28 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: In order to address concerns of candidates who switched cities during Covid-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it will soon allow students of classes 10 and 12 to change their examination centre by submitting an application to their respective schools.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of their examination centre. Schools will follow instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a notice on Wednesday.

CBSE asked students to follow updates on the board’s website. “As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within schedule which will be of short duration,” Bhardwaj stated in the circular, adding that no such requests will be accepted beyond the schedule.

RELATED STORIES

Last year too, the board had announced similar provisions though it couldn’t be put to use as the theory papers were cancelled due to the surge in cases during the second wave.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several families migrated back to their home towns and are yet to return due to lack of livelihood and other opportunities.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, president of the Delhi government principals’ association, said there are several students in many Delhi government schools who are yet to return to the Capital.

“In my school, we have a handful of students who are yet to return to the city. School officials paid their examination fee and we are now counselling them to return to Delhi so that the children can at least appear for their board exams. Most of these students are from families who lost their livelihood in Covid and went back to their villages,” he said.

