Central agencies told to file false cases against 15 politicians: Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to “conduct raids and file fake FIRs” against 15 political leaders, including those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ahead of the next year’s state elections.

Sisodia alleged that Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana was engaged to conduct probes and raids, and file cases against the 15 politicians. He, however, did not name the leaders.

“We have learnt through reliable sources that PM Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 persons to the CBI, ED and Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, for them to be raided, and false cases filed against them, especially in the light of upcoming assembly elections,” Sisodia said in a digital news briefing.

“These agencies have been directed to destroy the 15 individuals, which include several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, who are seen as a threat by the BJP because of their excellent work and popularity among masses,” the deputy chief minister added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made similar allegations and said nothing had come out of the previous raids or “fake cases”.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Kejriwal said: “Do politics of votes and win the trust of people. There were so many fake cases filed against us and raids conducted but you got nothing. You want to file more fake cases and carry out raids? You are welcome.”

During the briefing, Sisodia said: “Mr Asthana is Modi ji’s brahmastra (biggest weapon). He has been asked to destroy those people named in the list. We have learnt all that from reliable sources. The AAP believes in the politics of honesty. You send police, income tax officers, ED, or CBI, we welcome all of them. Do as many probes and raids as you want. We won’t step back.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: “The Aam Aadmi Party has become Bahut Corrupt Party. AAP was founded on the plank of eradicating corruption but today it is facing serious corruption charges. Rather than throwing muck at the central government and the investigating agencies, AAP should come clean for the sake of probity and propriety.”

The Union home ministry and Delhi Police commissioner Asthana’s office did not respond to requests for comment over Sisodia’s remarks.

“But we ask you one thing: what happened to the past raids – what has been their outcome? My house was raided twice. Satyendar Jain has 12 false cases registered against him. As many as 21 AAP leaders were arrested and jailed and, later, in several cases, Delhi Police was reprimanded by courts for pressing frivolous charges,” said Sisodia.

He added: “Delhi chief minister’s office and residence were raided. AAP is gaining popularity in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand. Some of these states are BJP strongholds. It has apparently shaken BJP leaders. I want to tell the Prime Minister to engage in a fair competition. How long will he keep taking help of CBI, ED, Rakesh Asthana, and others to intimidate others?”

Hitting out at Sisodia’s remarks, Bhatia said: “CBI was a caged parrot under the Congress, under the NDA government all investigating agencies have complete autonomy, they act as per law and independently. Let all matters be thoroughly investigated.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked deputy chief minister Sisodia to “identify the sources” in his allegations or “offer apology to the central government” and be prepared to face a people’s protest.